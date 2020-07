China’s electric SUV maker Li Auto raises $1.1 billion in U.S. IPO Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have not stopped Chinese companies from eyeing to list on American stock exchanges. Li Auto, a five-year-old Chinese electric vehicle startup, raised $1.1 billion through its debut on Nasdaq on Thursday. The Beijing-based company is targeting a growing Chinese middle class who aspire to drive cleaner, smarter, and […] 👓 View full article

