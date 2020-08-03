Google officially teases Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, starting at $499 and coming this fall Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

In addition to launching the Pixel 4a today, Google offered a brief preview of its remaining 2020 phone lineup. A tease reveals that the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will launch this fall and start at $499.



