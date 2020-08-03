Trump says TikTok has until September 15 to find a US buyer or it will be banned — and the US Treasury should get payment as part of the sale
Monday, 3 August 2020 () · President Donald Trump said TikTok has until Sept. 15 to find a US buyer or else face a ban.
· Microsoft is reportedly in talks to purchase TikTok, a move that Trump said on Monday that he would support.
· He also said the US Treasury should receive payment as part of a potential deal in which TikTok is sold to a US...
[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.