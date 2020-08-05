|
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 20, the newest version of its popular stylus-equipped smartphone that comes with a more powerful processor and better cameras
· Samsung unveiled two new smartphones on Wednesday: the $1,000 Galaxy Note 20 and $1,300 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
· Both phones come with Samsung's stylus, more powerful processors, and improved cameras compared to last year's Note 10.
· The Ultra model features a 108-megapixel camera and Ultra Wideband technology, which could...
