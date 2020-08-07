2 rescued sea turtles released in Florida after recovery Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Two rehabilitated sea turtles, rescued at different times and locations by the U.S. Coast Guard, have been released off the Florida Keys.



“Emma,” a 150-pound (68-kilogram) female loggerhead sea turtle, was recovered in June after she was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off Islamorada. “Emma” was transported to the Turtle Hospital where treatment included emptying excess air out of her body cavity and a regimen of fluids and vitamins.



“Bubbles,” a 225-pound (100-kilogram) adult female green sea turtle, was found entangled in an abandoned fishing trap line by recreational boaters in mid-June off Long Key. Officers from the Coast Guard station in Marathon assisted Turtle Hospital staff with the rescue.



The entanglement caused irreparable damage to Bubbles’ rear flipper, resulting in amputation surgery. Bubbles was also treated for pneumonia and other issues.



Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Lees described the rescue and Thursday's release of the sea turtles as a rare treat.



“It’s fulfilling to see the final result of a turtle rescue,” Lees said. “Rarely do we get to see the actual release of the turtle.”



The Turtle Hospital in the Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning sea turtles to the wild since 1986. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Green Sea Turtles Released Back Into Wild



25 green sea turtles were released back into the water off the coast of Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday. The Agency for Conservation of Natural Resources of Bali said the turtles were part of a larger.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:59 Published 17 hours ago TikTok user captures casual interaction with deadly sea creature



On August 3, Florida resident valerie.super uploaded a video of a beach experience gone wrong.After going for a swim in the ocean in Boynton Beach, Florida, .Valerie said that she got out of the water.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago Roughly 150 sea turtle nests in Boca Raton lost during Tropical Storm Isaias



While South Florida and the Treasure Coast were spared from major damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, the system did affect marine life in our area. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this