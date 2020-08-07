|
SpaceX just launched 57 new Starlink satellites with sun visors to make them less bright. A scientist says that won't stop them from interfering with astronomy.
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
· SpaceX just launched a new batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites equipped with visors to block sun glare.
· The new "VisorSats" should make the fleet of satellites less visible in the night sky.
· But visor technology won't prevent the satellites from affecting astronomy projects, a scientists say.
· Visit...
