Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the bank's dime — and a look at the startups the firm is betting on Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Goldman Sachs' internal incubator program, GS Accelerate, enables employees of the bank to trade their day jobs to become full-time entrepreneurs.

· The program was started in March 2018. So far, it has received 2,000 applications for funding for business ideas from within Goldman's ranks, but just 13 have received... · Goldman Sachs' internal incubator program, GS Accelerate, enables employees of the bank to trade their day jobs to become full-time entrepreneurs.· The program was started in March 2018. So far, it has received 2,000 applications for funding for business ideas from within Goldman's ranks, but just 13 have received 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hector Gabbe A peek inside Goldman Sachs' internal idea factory that's hatched products like a LinkedIn for Wall Street. Here's… https://t.co/jEaZ8ZRMME 7 hours ago Fintechbot A peek inside Goldman Sachs' internal idea factory that's hatched products like a LinkedIn for Wall Street. Here's… https://t.co/zZY1EmnNOG 8 hours ago Angela Liu RT @StrictlyVC: Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the bank's dim… 14 hours ago Seun Ojo RT @businessinsider: Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs become paid entrepreneurs on the bank's d… 22 hours ago Ketan Raniga Inside the @GoldmanSachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the ba… https://t.co/qwMXm5DDwl 1 day ago StrictlyVC Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the ba… https://t.co/3eCr8COaKA 1 day ago Nick Galatis Check this out! Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepr… https://t.co/3TJOlYOWwy 1 day ago Fintechbot Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the ba… https://t.co/0VI8I1RyI0 1 day ago