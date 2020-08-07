Inside the Goldman Sachs incubator that allows everyone from analysts to MDs to become paid entrepreneurs on the bank's dime — and a look at the startups the firm is betting on
Friday, 7 August 2020 () · Goldman Sachs' internal incubator program, GS Accelerate, enables employees of the bank to trade their day jobs to become full-time entrepreneurs.
· The program was started in March 2018. So far, it has received 2,000 applications for funding for business ideas from within Goldman's ranks, but just 13 have received...