These iPhone 11 Pro/Max and Apple Watch deals net you up to $150 at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering stacking promotions on Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro/Max. Right now, you can get *$350 off* with an eligible Unlimited plan, an additional *$150* gift card should you switch to Verizon, and up to *$850* in trade-in credit depending on what device you give to Verizon. There’s also *$200 off* Apple Watch with the purchase of any iPhone, and a bundled Amazon Echo Dot + smart plug. All of this combines to give you up to $1,550 off the iPhone 11 Pro/Max + Apple Watch bundle, plus another $75 in value with the Echo Dot and smart plug. Head below for more details on how to redeem these special promotions. Also, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other deals that pair great with your new iPhone 11 Pro.



