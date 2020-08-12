A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple (MSFT, AAPL) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Apple cofounder Steve Jobs began building their companies right around the same time, and it was a natural catalyst for their rivalry.

· While the two founders had periods of civility, at other times, they were at each other's throats.

· Jobs insulted Gates' taste and imagination,... · Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Apple cofounder Steve Jobs began building their companies right around the same time, and it was a natural catalyst for their rivalry.· While the two founders had periods of civility, at other times, they were at each other's throats.· Jobs insulted Gates' taste and imagination, 👓 View full article

