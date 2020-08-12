Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple (MSFT, AAPL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple (MSFT, AAPL)· Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Apple cofounder Steve Jobs began building their companies right around the same time, and it was a natural catalyst for their rivalry. 
· While the two founders had periods of civility, at other times, they were at each other's throats. 
· Jobs insulted Gates' taste and imagination,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021

Bill Gates Says Coronavirus Will End For Developed Nations by 2021 01:29

 The Microsoft co-founder made his comment in a new interview with 'Wired'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist [Video]

Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist

Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez is still bullish about tech stocks, but she says investors should take some profits on the big names. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:46Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue [Video]

Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue

For months before a scam co-opting the accounts of several famous people on Twitter was revealed and quickly quashed last week, a similar scheme was being perpetrated on YouTube using images of Apple..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this

EverythingAppl

Everything Apple A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success o… https://t.co/nYOwx4brRi 5 days ago

venturecoms

Venturecoms RT @businessinsider: A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of M… 1 week ago

chuckwtweet

ChuckWTweet A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success o… https://t.co/owsEjeDnc9 1 week ago

WIAstronomy

WI Astronomy A history of the 30-year feud between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success o… https://t.co/FYb6ToDCJ8 1 week ago