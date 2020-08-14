Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have weathered a tabloid scandal, a lawsuit, and maybe even interference from a foreign government. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since. (AMZN) Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· In January 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were publicly outed as a couple the same day Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced their divorce.

· The National Enquirer had been investigating Bezos and Sanchez for months and had obtained leaked photos and texts the couple had sent, including the now-famous... · In January 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were publicly outed as a couple the same day Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced their divorce.· The National Enquirer had been investigating Bezos and Sanchez for months and had obtained leaked photos and texts the couple had sent, including the now-famous 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World



REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln



Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday. Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

