Apple will reportedly start offering subscription bundles of services like iCloud storage and Apple Music (AAPL) Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

· Apple is planning to introduce subscription bundles for services like Apple Music and iCloud storage, according to a report from Bloomberg.

· The bundles would come in tiers and would allow customers to subscribe to multiple services at lower prices than if customers paid for them individually.

