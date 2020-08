DC Universe original TV shows will move to HBO Max Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

· DC Comics publisher and creative chief Jim Lee told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that original TV shows on the DC Universe streaming service will move to HBO Max, parent company WarnerMedia's new flagship streamer.

