Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, will speak at the DNC Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· Quibi CEO Meg Whitman will speak at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, the DNC announced.

· Whitman previously ran for governor of California as a Republican. She is one of several current and former Republicans who oppose Trump billed to speak at the DNC, including John Kasich.

· Whitman is billed as "Former... · Quibi CEO Meg Whitman will speak at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, the DNC announced.· Whitman previously ran for governor of California as a Republican. She is one of several current and former Republicans who oppose Trump billed to speak at the DNC, including John Kasich.· Whitman is billed as "Former 👓 View full article