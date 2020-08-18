Global  
 

Trump's TikTok attack shows the surprisingly vast power of CFIUS, a decades-old government group that can kill or unwind deals even if none of the companies are American

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Trump's TikTok attack shows the surprisingly vast power of CFIUS, a decades-old government group that can kill or unwind deals even if none of the companies are American· President Trump's attack on TikTok has highlighted the extensive, but not-well-understood powers the president has to regulate or block foreign investment in the US.
· The president's order came as a result of a process initiated by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or CFIUS, a group of cabinet officials and...
