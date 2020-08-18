|
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-breaking sixth flight to space
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
This morning, SpaceX is set to launch its latest batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company is using one of its most space-worthy rockets for the job. The Falcon 9 rocket launching on today’s mission has already been to space and back five times before, and if all goes well, it could become the first SpaceX booster to launch for the sixth time.
Loaded on top of the rocket are 58 of SpaceX’s own Starlink satellites as well as three small hitchhiking probes. The added trio are Earth-observing SkySat satellites operated by the company Planet. It’s the second time that SkySats will ride along on a SpaceX Starlink mission; three SkySats also flew to orbit with 58 Starlink satellites in June. Typical launches...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
SpaceX American private aerospace company
Criminal probe looking into misconduct allegations by former NASA official, WSJ reportsDoug Loverro, the former associate administrator for NASA’s human spaceflight program | Image: NASA
A federal criminal probe is looking into..
The Verge
NASA sets date for next SpaceX Crew Dragon launchThe first operational Crew Dragon flight will carry four astronauts to the space station for a six-month stay.
CBS News
Last-second glitch halts SpaceX rocket launchThe launch of the unmanned Falcon 9 rocket was aborted moments before liftoff on Thanksgiving due to an unexplained technical issue, SpaceX officials said.
CBS News
9/18: CBSN AMMike Pompeo travels to Saudi Arabia; SpaceX tests "Starhopper" rocket
CBS News
Starlink Satellite constellation; space-based Internet service
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Planet Labs Company specializing in satellite imaging of Earth
SkySat A constellation of small Earth observation satellites
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this