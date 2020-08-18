Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-breaking sixth flight to space Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

This morning, SpaceX is set to launch its latest batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company is using one of its most space-worthy rockets for the job. The Falcon 9 rocket launching on today's mission has already been to space and back five times before, and if all goes well, it could become the first SpaceX booster to launch for the sixth time. Loaded on top of the rocket are 58 of SpaceX's own Starlink satellites as well as three small hitchhiking probes. The added trio are Earth-observing SkySat satellites operated by the company Planet. It's the second time that SkySats will ride along on a SpaceX Starlink mission; three SkySats also flew to orbit with 58 Starlink satellites in June.


