Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-breaking sixth flight to space

The Verge Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-breaking sixth flight to spaceThis morning, SpaceX is set to launch its latest batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company is using one of its most space-worthy rockets for the job. The Falcon 9 rocket launching on today’s mission has already been to space and back five times before, and if all goes well, it could become the first SpaceX booster to launch for the sixth time.

Loaded on top of the rocket are 58 of SpaceX’s own Starlink satellites as well as three small hitchhiking probes. The added trio are Earth-observing SkySat satellites operated by the company Planet. It’s the second time that SkySats will ride along on a SpaceX Starlink mission; three SkySats also flew to orbit with 58 Starlink satellites in June. Typical launches...
0
Criminal probe looking into misconduct allegations by former NASA official, WSJ reports

 Doug Loverro, the former associate administrator for NASA’s human spaceflight program | Image: NASA

A federal criminal probe is looking into..
The Verge

NASA sets date for next SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

 The first operational Crew Dragon flight will carry four astronauts to the space station for a six-month stay.
CBS News

Last-second glitch halts SpaceX rocket launch

 The launch of the unmanned Falcon 9 rocket was aborted moments before liftoff on Thanksgiving due to an unexplained technical issue, SpaceX officials said.
CBS News

9/18: CBSN AM

 Mike Pompeo travels to Saudi Arabia; SpaceX tests "Starhopper" rocket
CBS News

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites [Video]

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlyFriday. The rocket carried with it 59 satellites for deployment. The rocket'sfirst stage returned to earth minutes after launch, landing cleanly on a droneship.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

