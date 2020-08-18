Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster

TechCrunch Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
SpaceX has successfully launched 58 more Starlink satellites for its growing internet broadband constellation. This is the 11th batch of Starlink satellites to go up, bringing the total on orbit to well over 600. Today’s mission also carried three Planet satellites, and used a Falcon 9 first stage booster that broke a record by flying […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Night vision footage shows SpaceX Starlink satellite train over UK [Video]

Night vision footage shows SpaceX Starlink satellite train over UK

Night vision footage shows a SpaceX Starlink satellite train flying over the UK.The fleet of satellites passed over Northampton at 3:59 am on August 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
SpaceX Successfully Launches 57 More Satellites [Video]

SpaceX Successfully Launches 57 More Satellites

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 57 Starlink satellites launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral at 10:12 p.m. California time. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites [Video]

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch SpaceX attempt a Falcon 9 rocket re-use record with today’s Starlink launch

 SpaceX is set to launch is latest batch of Starlink satellites on Tuesday at 10:31 AM EDT (7:31 AM PDT). This is the 11th of SpaceX Starlink missions so far, and...
TechCrunch Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

JoanieMann

Joanie Mann SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster – TechCrunch https://t.co/GZdBj21BKs 44 seconds ago

kathenasorg

Kathenas SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster https://t.co/CkKURpBVcK via @techcrunch 1 minute ago

djbouw

Dee-Jay Bouw  RT @TechCrunch: SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster https://t.co/y2PtHuCwrE by… 2 minutes ago

ShuttleIO

Shuttle.io "It also included a recovery attempt for the record-setting reused booster, which performed a sixth landing ... Tha… https://t.co/RWVHy4u6uJ 10 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster TechCrunch https://t.co/5cwl10v12g 11 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster (Darrell Etheringto… https://t.co/2GuYk2lRGA 17 minutes ago

igor_os777

Igor Os SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster… https://t.co/GDbAQy8vU5 24 minutes ago

juaniraola

Juan Iraola SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster1: https://t.co/135w22u6TD 26 minutes ago