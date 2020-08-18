|
SpaceX successfully launches 11th Starlink mission using record-setting reused Falcon 9 booster
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
SpaceX has successfully launched 58 more Starlink satellites for its growing internet broadband constellation. This is the 11th batch of Starlink satellites to go up, bringing the total on orbit to well over 600. Today’s mission also carried three Planet satellites, and used a Falcon 9 first stage booster that broke a record by flying […]
