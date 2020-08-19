Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woes

The Verge Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woesPhoto by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he will ever be, has been publicly distancing himself from his administration’s efforts to cut costs at the post office. Today, he told Twitter that actually, it was all Amazon’s fault:



[email protected], and others in that business, should be charged (by the U.S. Postal System) much more per package, and the Post Office would be immediately brought back to “good health”, now vibrant, with ALL jobs saved. No pass on to customers. Get it done!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

This is well-trod ground for the president, who appears to be frightened by Jeff Bezos. In 2018, President Trump apparently wanted to double the amount t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts 01:32

 U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden voters twice as likely than Trump supporters to vote by mail in November, survey finds

 The outlook underscores the heightened political polarization that has consumed mail-in voting amid attacks from President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Miss Moscow: Report Examines Possible Compromises in Russia Trips

 The Senate committee report says that President Trump may have had a relationship with a Russian beauty pageant winner. But investigators say they “did not..
NYTimes.com

Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on Russian interference in 2016 sheds light on Trump campaign

 The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Among the..
CBS News

As D.N.C. Unfolds, Trump Reprises Grimmest Language of 2016 Campaign

 Speaking in the border city of Yuma, Ariz., President Trump boasted about his own efforts to sharply limit immigration during his time in office.
NYTimes.com

Brendan Smialowski American photographer


Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

How to hide your clutter using Zoom, Skype, Teams, or Jitsi

 Photo by PHILIPPE FRANCOIS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

So you’re dealing with a pandemic, a full-time job that has gone remote, and / or kids who..
The Verge

Facebook left 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid off the coast of Oregon

 Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook abandoned broken equipment and thousands of gallons of drilling fluid under the..
The Verge

An Uber and Lyft shutdown in California looks inevitable — unless voters bail them out

 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Going dark for two months could help show voters what’s at stake in November
The Verge

Uber and Lyft on track to leave California after failing to delay driver status order

 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Uber and Lyft are still obligated to classify drivers as employees after a California superior court judge..
The Verge

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon to remove clothing with derogatory term toward Kamala Harris

 The seller, The Oxygen Bandit, is offering clothing with a similar design to Joe Biden's campaign logo.
USATODAY.com

Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge

Sony’s midrange noise-canceling headphones are 40 percent off at Amazon

 Image: Sony

Sony’s WH-XB900N over-ear, wireless headphones are steeply discounted at Amazon. Normally $248, they’re $100 off of that price, which..
The Verge

He delivers where Amazon and FedEx won't: USPS worker covers 'the last mile' to rural America

 Restructuring and other possible changes at the Postal Service could severely affect rural carriers and the millions of residents they serve.
USATODAY.com

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

In CA: Newsom declares emergency over wildfires; a bear bites; bubonic plague arrives

 Plus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over..
USATODAY.com

States to continue legal action on postal service

 The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service, even as the..
USATODAY.com
U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Mail Mail System for transporting documents and other small packages

Protest in Atlanta over Postal Service woes

 Handful of protestors take to the sidewalk outside Sen. David Perdue's office in Atlanta, imploring him to protect what they claim is a right to vote by mail in..
USATODAY.com

Postal Crisis Has States Looking for Alternatives to Mail-In Ballots

 A crisis of confidence in the Postal Service is pushing Democratic Party and state officials to look for a Plan B: ballot drop-boxes, curbside voting, and even..
NYTimes.com

Mail-in voting: Pushing the envelope

 The pandemic, and the long lines experienced in primary elections during the COVID-19 outbreak, have created an unprecedented call for "mail-in" ballots for this..
CBS News

Postal Service inspector general investigates changes at post offices

 Recent changes have resulted in delays and concerns about delivery of election mail.
CBS News

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World [Video]

Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World

REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-largest gain behind Jeff Bezos' $73 billion increase. Read more: Bruce Fraser outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 286% as a hedge-fund manager before switching to real-estate investing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Amazon's Jeff Bezos looks to the future

 Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, serving 225M customers worldwide. What's next for the company that prides itself on disrupting tradition? Charlie..
CBS News

Viewer comments on "Amazon"

 In the mail: Lesley Stahl reads comments on Charlie Rose's look inside the retail giant Amazon with its founder Jeff Bezos.
CBS News

How soon can you expect drone deliveries?

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed "Prime Air" -- a drone delivery system that he hopes could deliver packages in 30 minutes -- to Charlie Rose in an interview for..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Watch why this Tamil Nadu village is adorned with posters of Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch why this Tamil Nadu village is adorned with posters of Kamala Harris

Posters of Kamala Harris have been up in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, days after she was nominated as the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. The posters which wish her success have been put up..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says [Video]

Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says

On Monday, CBS 2 learned that mail-sorting machines are being taken out of service at Chicago’s Main Post Office and also at O’Hare International Airport, and Democrats say it is all part of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:36Published

Tweets about this

Babbage93

Babbage RT @StefanFSchubert: Sergey Brin, 2012: Self-driving cars a reality for 'ordinary people' within 5 years Jeff Bezos, 2013: delivery-by-dro… 2 days ago

StefanFSchubert

Stefan Schubert Sergey Brin, 2012: Self-driving cars a reality for 'ordinary people' within 5 years Jeff Bezos, 2013: delivery-by-… https://t.co/0AtJ1VQWqo 3 days ago