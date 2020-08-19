|
Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woes
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he will ever be, has been publicly distancing himself from his administration’s efforts to cut costs at the post office. Today, he told Twitter that actually, it was all Amazon’s fault:
[email protected], and others in that business, should be charged (by the U.S. Postal System) much more per package, and the Post Office would be immediately brought back to “good health”, now vibrant, with ALL jobs saved. No pass on to customers. Get it done!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020
This is well-trod ground for the president, who appears to be frightened by Jeff Bezos. In 2018, President Trump apparently wanted to double the amount t...
