Apple's looming $2 trillion market value is further evidence that its master plan to keep users locked into the iPhone ecosystem is working (AAPL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Apple's looming $2 trillion market value is further evidence that its master plan to keep users locked into the iPhone ecosystem is working (AAPL)· Apple is expected to soon become the first US-listed company with a $2 trillion market capitalization, a milestone that would come two years after the company first passed the $1 trillion mark.
· Such an achievement speaks to Apple's ability to build a solid ecosystem around its products, transforming its business into one...
 Apple just became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday to reach the $2-trillion milestone. Oil giant Saudi Aramco is the only other publicly listed company to ever hit a $2 trillion...

