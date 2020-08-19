Data science startup Pachyderm, which just raised $16 million, says remote work has been a 'a massive benefit' to its business

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Close The CTV Loop With Outcome Data: LoopMe’s Upstone



LONDON -- Too many ad campaigns are ineffective and wasteful because they are not using available audience signals to better target. That's according to one ad exec who says he knows how to close the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:31 Published 2 days ago Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden



LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:39 Published 2 weeks ago How Header Bidding Helps Both Buyers & Sellers: Roku’s Ben-Youssef



So far in its evolution, header bidding - a software process revolutionizing digital ad sales - has been seen as a a seller tactic. But could the technology also be a boon for buyers? In this video.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:33 Published on July 20, 2020

Tweets about this