Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Data science startup Pachyderm, which just raised $16 million, says remote work has been a 'a massive benefit' to its business

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Data science startup Pachyderm, which just raised $16 million, says remote work has been a 'a massive benefit' to its business· The data science platform Pachyderm raised $16 million in Series B funding led by Microsoft's venture fund M12, it announced Wednesday. 
· Pachyderm offers a free, community version of its software that anyone can use and download for free, as well as a paid business version.
· Pachyderm cofounder Joey Zwicker says the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Close The CTV Loop With Outcome Data: LoopMe’s Upstone [Video]

Close The CTV Loop With Outcome Data: LoopMe’s Upstone

LONDON -- Too many ad campaigns are ineffective and wasteful because they are not using available audience signals to better target. That's according to one ad exec who says he knows how to close the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:31Published
Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden [Video]

Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden

LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:39Published
How Header Bidding Helps Both Buyers & Sellers: Roku’s Ben-Youssef [Video]

How Header Bidding Helps Both Buyers & Sellers: Roku’s Ben-Youssef

So far in its evolution, header bidding - a software process revolutionizing digital ad sales - has been seen as a a seller tactic. But could the technology also be a boon for buyers? In this video..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:33Published

Tweets about this