The White House is asking the Supreme Court to let President Trump once again block people on Twitter with his personal account (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The White House is asking the Supreme Court to let President Trump once again block people on Twitter with his personal account (TWTR)· The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling that prohibited President Trump from blocking users who criticized him from his personal Twitter account, a move it said violated the First Amendment.
· Per a petition issued Thursday, the White House is arguing that Trump's presence on his personal...
