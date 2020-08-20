The White House is asking the Supreme Court to let President Trump once again block people on Twitter with his personal account (TWTR) Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling that prohibited President Trump from blocking users who criticized him from his personal Twitter account, a move it said violated the First Amendment.

· Per a petition issued Thursday, the White House is arguing that Trump's presence on his personal... · The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling that prohibited President Trump from blocking users who criticized him from his personal Twitter account, a move it said violated the First Amendment.· Per a petition issued Thursday, the White House is arguing that Trump's presence on his personal 👓 View full article

