The White House is asking the Supreme Court to let President Trump once again block people on Twitter with his personal account (TWTR)
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () · The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling that prohibited President Trump from blocking users who criticized him from his personal Twitter account, a move it said violated the First Amendment.
· Per a petition issued Thursday, the White House is arguing that Trump's presence on his personal...
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records.
CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office..