Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sends Mark Meadows Into Frenzy Asking About ‘Hate Group’ QAnon (Video) Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Chris Wallace got into another heated exchange with a member of the Trump administration on Sunday, as the Fox News anchor asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the conspiracy theory group QAnon.



“The president was asked this week about QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that the FBI has called a domestic terror threat,” Wallace said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The president said that he was thankful of the support of the people in QAnon. You can end this controversy right now: Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?”



“Well, listen, we don’t even know what it is,” Meadows replied. “I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top twenties, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I had to actually Google to figure out what it is.”



*Also Read:* Chris Wallace: Michelle Obama 'Flayed, Sliced and Diced' Trump in DNC Speech (Video)



When Wallace tried to interject, Meadows raised his voice, trying to divert the conversation to claims that the “FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.”



“You’re bringing it up and it’s ridiculous!” he exclaimed.



Wallace responded: “The point is, it’s a hate group. It’s a group that’s called by the FBI, a domestic terror threat.”



Meadows replied, “This president is not for hate! So I can tell you, if it’s a hate group that is there, let’s look at domestic terrorism and look at Antifa and a number of other areas and quit spending time on something that 81% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about.”



Meadows is now the latest in a growing list of White House officials — including Trump himself — that Wallace has challenged on “Fox News Sunday,” including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and campaign spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp. Wallace has also criticized Trump’s attacks on the media, saying in an appearance on The View that Trump is “involved in the most concerted campaign against the media in history.”



Watch Wallace’s interview with Meadows in the clip above.



