Save on Superman, Batman, and other DC digital comics starting at under $1 Thursday, 20 August 2020

ComiXology is following up its Thor Love and Thunder sale from yesterday with a new batch of discounted digital DC graphic novels and single issue reads starting from* $1*. Amongst all of the offers, one standout and a great place to get started is on 52 Vol. 1: New Edition at *$12.99*. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Down from $25, today’s discount amounts to 48% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. DC’s New 52 comic series is one of its most recent attempts to revamp all of the classic heroes, and this 572-page novel tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe. With Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman nowhere to be found, this is one comic you won’t want to miss out on. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s latest DC sale.



