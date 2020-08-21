After inking a deal with Netflix, Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper is also getting a TV show Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

We already knew that Sarah Cooper, the comedian that has gone viral for her impersonations of Trump, is getting a comedy special on Netflix. And today, Cooper has inked a deal with CBS to adapt one of her books into a TV series, according to Deadline and Variety.CBS plans to develop a comedy show inspired by Cooper's book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. The show will focus on three females working at a predominantly male company. As you might have guessed from the name of the book, the show will tackle today's gender politics and their impact on the trio's professional and personal lives. Cooper will also be involved in the series serving as a co-writer and executive producer.


