· *UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar will be streamed live on August 22, exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service.*

· In the main event, former UFC Lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will make his debut in the bantamweight division in the 27th match of his UFC career.

