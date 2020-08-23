Europe's software startups face a 6.3% decline in tech spend in a worst-case pandemic economy in 2020. One VC predicts a fourth-quarter 'blood bath.'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () · European software startups, a bright spot in the bloc's still-nascent tech scene, could be crippled by a predicted slowdown in tech spending for 2020.
· Analyst house Forrester estimated best and worst-case scenarios for software and tech spend across the UK, France, and Germany over 2020.
· In the worst case scenario,...
Cord-cutting is still happening at a rate of knots whilst, for many viewers, traditional appointment-to-view TV is a thing of the past. Amid these shifting audience behaviors, it would be tempting for..