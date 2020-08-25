Vue finally ships its Kickstarter smart glasses and debuts the new $179 Vue Lite Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Image: Vue ... In October 2016, a startup named Vue promised Kickstarter backers a pair of prescription eyeglasses that could double as wireless earbuds, a fitness tracker, and a smartwatch all at once, plus bone conduction speakers so nobody can eavesdrop on your music and calls. Two years and $3 million later, the company hadn't shipped a single pair.But fast-forward another two years, and Vue is now ready to sell you on the idea again. The new $179-and-up Vue Lite glasses ditch some of the fancier features to focus on Bluetooth audio, with standard speakers instead of bone conduction, a microphone for calls and your phone's voice assistant, touch controls, and an estimated 3.5 hours of music playback on a charge.Image: Vue ...


