Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save on Kindle Oasis at $130 (Orig. $250) + deals Fire Tablets, more from $8

9to5Toys Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Amazon’s Fire Tablets, Kindles, and accessories from *$8 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the refurbished Kindle Oasis at *$129.99 *in Used – Very Good condition. Having originally sold for $250, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Kindle Oasis rocks a 7-inch, 300 ppi screen that leverages e-ink technology to avoid annoying glare. The entire package is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you’ll be able to read just about anywhere, else the bath or a pool. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,600 customers, and you can learn more in our review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed [Video]

Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed

Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Planes dump fire retardant on blaze ravaging Napa County, California [Video]

Planes dump fire retardant on blaze ravaging Napa County, California

Fire ravages hillsides in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 18) as planes continue to battle the inferno. Footage from the Spanish Flat area shows the blaze spreading across the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published
More Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Grows To 4,500+ Acres [Video]

More Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Grows To 4,500+ Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County has grown to more than 4,500 acres on Friday afternoon. More evacuations were ordered as well as many road closures in place surrounding the fire.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this