Save on Kindle Oasis at $130 (Orig. $250) + deals Fire Tablets, more from $8 Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Amazon’s Fire Tablets, Kindles, and accessories from *$8 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the refurbished Kindle Oasis at *$129.99 *in Used – Very Good condition. Having originally sold for $250, today’s offer amounts to 48% in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Kindle Oasis rocks a 7-inch, 300 ppi screen that leverages e-ink technology to avoid annoying glare. The entire package is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you’ll be able to read just about anywhere, else the bath or a pool. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,600 customers, and you can learn more in our review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.



