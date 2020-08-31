Score 3 more months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26.50 today (Reg. $45)

Global  
 

9to5Toys Monday, 31 August 2020
CDKeys is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for* $26.69* with free digital delivery. Regularly $45, like it currently fetches at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is within about $2 of our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is a perfect time to add an additional 3-months to your Game Pass Ultimate membership at a major discount. Along with access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand streaming games, it also includes online multiplayer, freebies, and special deals on digital titles. For more information, we just recently detailed the value Game Pass Ultimate brings to gamers compared to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service. Head below for more details. more…
