Save up to 35% on vintage Marshall Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $50 Friday, 4 September 2020

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$299.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Marshall Tufton delivers up to 20-hours of portable listening with a vintage-inspired design. You’ll find a leather-wrapped form-factor on the outside with IPX2 water-resistant, alongside a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 190 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional Marshall speaker and headphone deals from *$50*.



