Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, Callaway, Fossil, more

9to5Toys Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Happy Labor Day! The deals are live and the best retailers are offering* up to 75% off* original prices. These sales are a wonderful way to update your fall wardrobe or gear for cool weather. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find all of our top picks from the notable Labor Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.

