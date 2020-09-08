Global  
 

Leaked Xbox Series S commercial reveals 1440p, ray tracing, and 512GB SSD

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Leaked Xbox Series S commercial reveals 1440p, ray tracing, and 512GB SSDMicrosoft’s next-gen Xbox Series S console leaked earlier today, just before the company officially confirmed its $299 pricing. Now a new leak is providing more details on exactly what’s inside the smaller Xbox Series S. Twitter leaker WalkingCat has posted a promotional video for the Series S, confirming that the console is targeting 120fps gaming at up to 1440p resolution and offering 512GB of storage.

The Xbox Series S will also include support for ray tracing, variable rate shading, and variable refresh rate. Microsoft is also including support for 4K media streaming, and even 4K upscaling for games. The video also reveals the Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever, and it will be 60 percent smaller than the bigger Xbox Series X.



