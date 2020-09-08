Pharmaceutical companies sign vaccine safety pledge Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Nine rival companies have pledged that any



The statement, signed by the CEO of each company says: “We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved.”



