|
Pharmaceutical companies sign vaccine safety pledge
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Nine rival companies have pledged that any coronavirus vaccine they produce will be developed and tested with “high ethical standards and sound scientific principles.” The statement appears to be an effort by the pharmaceutical industry to quell public concerns that the vaccine approval process may be influenced by politics or other interests instead of safety.
The statement, signed by the CEO of each company says: “We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved.”
The companies’ plans for the pledge were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Among other things, the statement promises that...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City
SoftBank Takes $10-Billion Hit
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Netflix CEO Reed Hasting says employees will return to offices when majority are vaccinatedIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he doesn’t expect his company’s employees to return to the office until the..
The Verge
Facebook To Limit Election Ads
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Amazon bars foreign sales of plants to the US following deliveries of mystery seedsPackets of seeds have been arriving unsolicited in the mail | Washington State Department of Agriculture
Amazon is banning foreign sales of plants and..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this