Apple rolling out custom-designed ‘Apple Face Mask’ to corporate and retail employees

9to5Mac Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Apple has designed and manufactured custom face masks for employees, as first reported by Bloomberg. The company has created what it calls the ‘Apple Face Mask’, which uses three layers of material to filter particles. It also has designed an ‘Apple ClearMask’, which is the first completely clear surgical mask to be approved by the FDA.

The clear mask will allow someone who is deaf or hard of hearing to be able to lipread what an employee is saying. The new masks will start being sent out to Apple’s corporate and retail employees over the next few weeks, replacing the standard N95 masks like those being worn by the employees pictured above.

