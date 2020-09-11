Global  
 

PUBG Ban Has Players Moving Towards Call Of Duty Mobile & Free Fire

Fossbytes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Recently, the Indian Government banned PUBG Mobile along with other 118 apps amidst the rising tension between China and India. According to the IT Ministry, the major issue with PUBG Mobile was that it was storing Indian users’ data outside of the country. Several PUBG Mobile players are heartbroken after the news of PUBG Mobile […]
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games, what next? | Oneindia News

PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games, what next? | Oneindia News 01:23

 This may come as good news for gaming app PUBG fans in India as PUBG Corporation, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, is trying to find ways around the ban on China-linked apps and has on Tuesday announced that Tencent Games will no longer have publishing rights for the game in India. What this...

