Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What newsrooms can learn from threat modeling at Facebook

The Verge Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
What newsrooms can learn from threat modeling at FacebookPhoto By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Editor’s note: We’re barreling toward the 2020 election with big unresolved problems in election interference — from foreign actors to domestic troublemakers. So how can journalists sort through all of the noise without having their coverage or their newsrooms compromised? Jay Rosen, one of America’s foremost press critics and a professor of journalism at NYU, argues that national news providers must work to “identify the most serious threats to a free and fair election and to American democracy.” In an essay on PressThink, Rosen says that newsrooms need threat modeling teams, which could be fashioned after those run by major platforms like Facebook. To explore this model, Rosen interviewed Alex Stamos, the former chief security officer...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Kim K, Leo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx & Others Vow to 'Freeze' IG for a Day

 Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and a bunch of other celebs are banning together to make Facebook stop and listen ... by putting its biggest attraction on ice..
TMZ.com

QAnon is coopting a USPS phishing scam

 Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

A viral phishing scheme is targeting people across the country with scammy text messages claiming to be from the..
The Verge

Kim Kardashian West joins Facebook and Instagram boycott

 Dozens of celebrities announce they will freeze their accounts to protest against hate speech.
BBC News

Kim Kardashian West is freezing her Instagram and Facebook accounts for a day in protest

 Kim Kardashian West — one of Instagram’s most popular users — won’t post to her account for 24 hours to protest Facebook. The reality TV star and mogul..
The Verge

Attempt was made to influence Delhi polls, says ex-staffer of FB

 A former Facebook employee, Sophie Zhang, has alleged that a "coordinated attempt" was made on the social media platform to “influence” the Delhi elections..
IndiaTimes

Jay Rosen Jay Rosen American academic


Alex Stamos Alex Stamos


New York University New York University Private research university in New York City


Tweets about this