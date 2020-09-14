|
What newsrooms can learn from threat modeling at Facebook
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Editor’s note: We’re barreling toward the 2020 election with big unresolved problems in election interference — from foreign actors to domestic troublemakers. So how can journalists sort through all of the noise without having their coverage or their newsrooms compromised? Jay Rosen, one of America’s foremost press critics and a professor of journalism at NYU, argues that national news providers must work to “identify the most serious threats to a free and fair election and to American democracy.” In an essay on PressThink, Rosen says that newsrooms need threat modeling teams, which could be fashioned after those run by major platforms like Facebook. To explore this model, Rosen interviewed Alex Stamos, the former chief security officer...
