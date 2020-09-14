Final Fantasy XVI Could Be Announced During Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase
Monday, 14 September 2020 () With the success of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XIV, the time is ripe for the announcement of a brand new Final Fantasy game. Previous rumors suggested a new game in the beloved series should have been unveiled at Sony's PlayStation 5 event back in June, but Square Enix preferred to introduce Project Athia to the world. Project Athia is a brand new IP, an open-world RPG that we know very little about. Even the very short teaser trailer showcased back in June doesn't show too much in terms of gameplay, although we did learn that the game is set in a high-fantasy world. Now, as far as the new Final Fantasy game goes, a new rumor is running around these days, which claims Square Enix is set to reveal a new installment in the series this Wednesday. The rumor is based on the fact that Shinji Hashimoto, the brand manager for the Final Fantasy series retweeted Sony's official ann...
