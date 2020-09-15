Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple adds blood oxygen monitoring to watchOS 7

engadget Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
One of the new features coming to the Apple Watch this year is a tool for measuring your blood oxygen level. The Apple Watch Series 6 features a new sensor on the underside of the wearable’s casing that uses both red and infrared light to measure the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Apple Debuts Series 6 Apple Watch, Boosts Health & Wellness

Apple Debuts Series 6 Apple Watch, Boosts Health & Wellness 03:40

 Apple is highlighting health and wellness in their series 6 Apple Watch. The new watch will monitor several vitals, including oxygen intake, a tool the company says can help save lives. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports on how Apple will maintain personal data as it tracks you.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring and New Color Options

 Apple today announced a new Apple Watch Series 6, sporting new features including blood oxygen monitoring and several new color options. With Apple Watch Series...
MacRumours.com

Apple is using its new blood oxygen measurement tool to study COVID

 The Apple Watch Series 6 is here with more ways to quantify every aspect of your being. Its latest fancy health feature is a way to measure your blood oxygen...
Mashable

Apple Watch Series 6 brings blood oxygen monitoring and… an unadjustable strap?

 Apple has just announced a brand new Apple Watch, the Series 6. In a keynote that focused intently on health and fitness, the company displayed some new features...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Apple Adds Blood Oxygen Sensor to Watch, Debuts Cheaper SE Model ["https://t.co/WYoLz5UlLx"] 48 seconds ago

andrewzenjh

Andrew Cheng RT @nextrift: Apple Watch Series 6 Adds the Ability to Measure Blood Oxygen Levels From RM1,749 https://t.co/D42V9YCq8h https://t.co/rBAXFw… 2 minutes ago

nextrift

Nextrift Apple Watch Series 6 Adds the Ability to Measure Blood Oxygen Levels From RM1,749 https://t.co/D42V9YCq8h https://t.co/rBAXFwdQGt 2 minutes ago

Jalaaar

Jala Zuhury RT @technology: NEW: Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 with additional health features, including a new sensor for measuring blood o… 3 minutes ago

Gaming_Enews

Gaming & Entertainment RT @CNET: Apple Watch Series 6 adds new health features like measuring blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds. https://t.co/uRxCpoRylR #AppleEve… 3 minutes ago

phonescoop

Phone Scoop Apple Watch Series 6 Measures Blood Oxygen: Apple has revealed Apple Watch Series 6, which adds a new blood oxygen… https://t.co/duWPR5AX0l 4 minutes ago

hardreboot

Hardreboot.net The Apple Watch Series 6 adds blood oxygen monitoring and more https://t.co/bC2VYmtGFN 7 minutes ago

Nguroneguro

猫舌 RT @engadget: Apple adds blood oxygen monitoring to watchOS 7 https://t.co/CVmqg8CA0B https://t.co/6VKX0KPk5P 10 minutes ago