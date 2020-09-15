Apple adds blood oxygen monitoring to watchOS 7

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () One of the new features coming to the Apple Watch this year is a tool for measuring your blood oxygen level. The Apple Watch Series 6 features a new sensor on the underside of the wearable’s casing that uses both red and infrared light to measure the...
Apple is highlighting health and wellness in their series 6 Apple Watch. The new watch will monitor several vitals, including oxygen intake, a tool the company says can help save lives. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports on how Apple will maintain personal data as it tracks you.