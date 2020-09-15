Apple to release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 14 and tvOS on September 16 Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Apple said its latest iOS 14 software will be released on September 16, ahead of the company’s release of the next-generation iPhones. We saw our first glimpse at iOS 14 earlier this year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which included home screen widgets and reply threading in Messages. It also comes with new Maps features, […] 👓 View full article

