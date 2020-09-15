Global  
 

Apple to release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 14 and tvOS on September 16

TechCrunch Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple said its latest iOS 14 software will be released on September 16, ahead of the company’s release of the next-generation iPhones. We saw our first glimpse at iOS 14 earlier this year at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which included home screen widgets and reply threading in Messages. It also comes with new Maps features, […]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Apple Not Releasing iPhone During September Event

Apple Not Releasing iPhone During September Event 00:26

 Apple Not Releasing iPhone During September Event

Apple releases eighth betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7

 As the launch of new iPhones quickly approaches, Apple has moved on to its eighth round of developer betas, making available the the eighth builds of iOS 14,...
AppleInsider


