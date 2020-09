Atlassian launches a $50M venture fund to invest in its ecosystem Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Atlassian today announced the launch of Atlassian Ventures, a new $50 million fund that will invest into startups — and even more established companies — that are building products in the overall Atlassian ecosystem. “As more and more customers transition to our cloud products, we are committed to supporting their journey by fostering a robust […] 👓 View full article

