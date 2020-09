You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Holiday shopping will start earlier this year



The coronavirus pandemic is upending the way U.S. consumers shop and the holidays will be no exception as major retailers and shippers roll out their earliest-ever shopping season. Fred Katayama.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on August 21, 2020 Xbox Series X Debuting in November, 'Halo Infinite' Delayed to 2021



The video game series and Xbox have been synonymous with each other since 2001. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on August 13, 2020 Limor's August Essentials! // Limor Suss, Lifestyle Expert



Limor Suss is back with some great products to get you through the rest of Summer! Skineez Skin Reparative Cloth: MySkineez.com Febreeze Fabric Refresher: Target.com & Walmart.com Spectracide Weed.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:54 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this