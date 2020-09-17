Facebook Announces Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $299
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () The social media tech giant Facebook today unveiled Oculus Quest 2, a stand-alone VR headset at a starting price for $299. The “all-in-one VR” headset is a huge upgrade to the original Oculus Quest and priced $100 less than the launch price of the first generation. Confirming the previous leaks, Oculus Quest 2 comes with […]
Facebook's annual Oculus event has a new name: Facebook Connect. The social media giant showed off the new Quest 2 VR headset, plus its plans for the future of AR and VR. Read our full story on Engadget: https://www.engadget.com/oculus-quest-2-review-vr-facebook-headset-173026291.html
A year after Facebook announced a way for people to play Oculus Rift games on the standalone Quest headset, it's preparing to bring Oculus Link out of beta. The... engadget Also reported by •The Verge •9to5Toys •PC World •Mashable