Facebook Announces Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $299

Thursday, 17 September 2020
The social media tech giant Facebook today unveiled Oculus Quest 2, a stand-alone VR headset at a starting price for $299. The “all-in-one VR” headset is a huge upgrade to the original Oculus Quest and priced $100 less than the launch price of the first generation. Confirming the previous leaks, Oculus Quest 2 comes with […]
Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes

Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes 09:58

 Facebook's annual Oculus event has a new name: Facebook Connect. The social media giant showed off the new Quest 2 VR headset, plus its plans for the future of AR and VR. Read our full story on Engadget: https://www.engadget.com/oculus-quest-2-review-vr-facebook-headset-173026291.html

