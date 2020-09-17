Facebook Announces Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $299 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The social media tech giant Facebook today unveiled Oculus Quest 2, a stand-alone VR headset at a starting price for $299. The “all-in-one VR” headset is a huge upgrade to the original Oculus Quest and priced $100 less than the launch price of the first generation. Confirming the previous leaks, Oculus Quest 2 comes with […] 👓 View full article

