Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSA: Walmart is trying PS5 preorders again at 6PM PT / 9PM ET right here

The Verge Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
PSA: Walmart is trying PS5 preorders again at 6PM PT / 9PM ET right hereImage: Walmart

The PS5 pre-order situation has so far been a bit of a mess, but you might just have your next shot to snag a console very soon — Walmart will be offering PS5 pre-orders at 6PM PT / 9PM ET tonight, September 17th. If you want the $499.99 version that comes with a disc drive, click here. If you want the $399.99 Digital Edition, click here.

You should be prepared to act extremely quickly, as PS5 preorders at many retailers seem to have sold out within minutes of going live. If possible, be logged in and make sure your payment info and address are up to date in Walmart’s systems, as the seconds spent typing those in once preorders are live could make the difference between you securing your preorder or not. It’s not unusual for a console to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Walmart Walmart American multinational retailer

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..
The Verge

Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the..
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 releases tomorrow, starting at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm size. If you..
The Verge

PS5 pre-orders began a day early, and so far they’re a mess

 Sony ended its presentation today with the long-awaited price and release date for the PS5 — but stopped short of telling gamers when and where to buy one,..
The Verge

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Demon’s Souls’ and Final Fantasy XVI’s now-retracted PC launches are an odd coincidence

 Image: Sony

As part of its PlayStation 5 launch event yesterday, Sony said Final Fantasy XVI and Demon’s Souls weren’t just strictly PS5..
The Verge

The PS5 is priced, the Oculus Quest 2 launched, and the GoPro Hero 9 reviewed

 Processor is a digest for what’s happening in the world of consumer technology, with incisive analysis (or maybe just jokes) from Dieter Bohn. Sign up for the..
The Verge

PS5 will be ‘99 percent’ backward compatible with PS4 games

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s price and release date ($399 for the all-digital version, and $499 for the..
The Verge

Tweets about this