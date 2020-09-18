Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power

The Verge Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of powerPhoto by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Update: This piece was originally published on August 11th and has been updated to reflect the official commerce order banning transactions with ByteDance.

On September 18th, the Department of Commerce issued its first implementation of President Trump’s TikTok ban, set to take effect on September 20th. The order calls for a complete halt of all US transactions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, blocking new downloads but leaving existing versions of the app in place. It’s a severe response to national security concerns that are still abstract, and a more involved ban is still scheduled for November. Many observers have sidestepped the alarming implications of the order, treating it as a tactical threat to speed along ongoing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Trump clashes with top medical advisers on coronavirus vaccine timeline

 President Trump has been publicly disputing the statements of his top medical advisers about the coronavirus vaccine timeline, as he faces more criticism from a..
CBS News

President Trump to Ban TikTok and WeChat from App Stores by Sunday

 President Trump's a big step closer to going through with his threat to cancel TikTok, but another Chinese-owned app -- WeChat -- is being dealt a more..
TMZ.com

Fauci says that Trump and Redfield were "both right" about vaccines

 Trump has publicly contradicted the CDC director's timeline for vaccine distribution, saying that Redfield "made a mistake."
CBS News

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

US banning use of TikTok and WeChat [Video]

US banning use of TikTok and WeChat

The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the nationalsecurity of the United States”. The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned byNovember 12, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early on Friday onCNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are inplace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday [Video]

US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:40Published

TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app stores

 The Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday. The order is a significant escalation against..
WorldNews

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge

Commerce Department bans use of TikTok and WeChat in U.S.

 Order seeks to "combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data," Commerce Secretary says.
CBS News

US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

 A looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump..
WorldNews
American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels [Video]

American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN. But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback. US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Initially, Wall Street wasn't impressed with the data. Stocks fell in morning trading after the number fell short of economists' forecasts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources [Video]

ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources

China's ByteDance is reportedly planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the U.S. government. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dream

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

This week was the deadline for ByteDance to divorce itself of TikTok over security concerns, but at press time..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok' [Video]

'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20 [Video]

Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this