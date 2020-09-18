|
Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images
Update: This piece was originally published on August 11th and has been updated to reflect the official commerce order banning transactions with ByteDance.
On September 18th, the Department of Commerce issued its first implementation of President Trump’s TikTok ban, set to take effect on September 20th. The order calls for a complete halt of all US transactions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, blocking new downloads but leaving existing versions of the app in place. It’s a severe response to national security concerns that are still abstract, and a more involved ban is still scheduled for November. Many observers have sidestepped the alarming implications of the order, treating it as a tactical threat to speed along ongoing...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Trump clashes with top medical advisers on coronavirus vaccine timelinePresident Trump has been publicly disputing the statements of his top medical advisers about the coronavirus vaccine timeline, as he faces more criticism from a..
CBS News
President Trump to Ban TikTok and WeChat from App Stores by SundayPresident Trump's a big step closer to going through with his threat to cancel TikTok, but another Chinese-owned app -- WeChat -- is being dealt a more..
TMZ.com
Fauci says that Trump and Redfield were "both right" about vaccinesTrump has publicly contradicted the CDC director's timeline for vaccine distribution, saying that Redfield "made a mistake."
CBS News
TikTok Video-sharing application
US banning use of TikTok and WeChat
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:40Published
TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app storesThe Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday. The order is a significant escalation against..
WorldNews
United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department
Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge
Commerce Department bans use of TikTok and WeChat in U.S.Order seeks to "combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data," Commerce Secretary says.
CBS News
US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its usersA looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump..
WorldNews
American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Kevin Systrom probably won’t take over TikTok, but it’s fun to dreamIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
This week was the deadline for ByteDance to divorce itself of TikTok over security concerns, but at press time..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this