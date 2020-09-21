|
BTS is coming to Fortnite
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage
One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today, Epic Games announced that K-pop group BTS will be debuting their next music video on Fortnite’s party royale island. It’ll be a choreography video for the single “Dynamite,” and it will be airing on September 25th at 8PM ET. In addition to the video, two new emotes — which Epic says were “choreographed by BTS” — will go on sale starting September 23rd.
BTS is the latest big act to venture into the virtual world of Fortnite, following large-scale musical events from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott. Earlier this year, Epic debuted a violence-free space in the game called party royale, which is a completely separate island with areas...
