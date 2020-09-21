BTS is coming to Fortnite Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage



One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today,



BTS is the latest big act to venture into the virtual world of Fortnite, following large-scale musical events from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott. Earlier this year, Epic debuted a violence-free space in the game called party royale, which is a completely separate island with areas...


