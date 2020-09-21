Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS is coming to Fortnite

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
BTS is coming to FortnitePhoto by Cindy Ord/WireImage

One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today, Epic Games announced that K-pop group BTS will be debuting their next music video on Fortnite’s party royale island. It’ll be a choreography video for the single “Dynamite,” and it will be airing on September 25th at 8PM ET. In addition to the video, two new emotes — which Epic says were “choreographed by BTS” — will go on sale starting September 23rd.

BTS is the latest big act to venture into the virtual world of Fortnite, following large-scale musical events from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott. Earlier this year, Epic debuted a violence-free space in the game called party royale, which is a completely separate island with areas...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message [Video]

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day. All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea. BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite’. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

BTS performs explosive hit 'Dynamite' on 'America's Got Talent'

 (CNN)BTS performed "Dynamite," the group's first all-English release, on "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday. Group members RM, Jin,...
WorldNews

'America's Got Talent': BTS lights up results show with 'Dynamite'; top 10 finalists set

 One of the biggest acts in the world perfromed on "America's Got Talent": BTS. The K-pop group brought the heat with their No. 1 hit "Dyanmite."
USATODAY.com
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success [Video]

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

Epic says Apple ‘cherry picked’ info about Fortnite’s popularity in new filing

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple saga, Epic says in a new legal filing that Apple made incorrect statements..
The Verge

Trump administration reportedly questions Epic Games and Riot about Tencent ties

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Trump administration is apparently investigating the data collection policies of American companies linked to..
The Verge

Apple accuses Epic of ‘starting a fire and pouring gasoline on it’ in new Fortnite filing

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple has responded to Epic’s demands that the iPhone-maker restore Fortnite to the App Store in new legal..
The Verge

Apple says its new Apple One services bundle isn’t unfair to Spotify

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, is currently under assault by Fortnite developer Epic Games in an..
The Verge

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

Fortnite: Save the World for Mac is shutting down because of Epic’s battle with Apple

 Epic Games says Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS beginning on September 23rd because Apple is preventing the game from receiving new..
The Verge

Travis Scott Travis Scott American rapper

Travis Scott Fined by City of Downey for McDonald's Fan Event

 Travis Scott's getting dinged for the rowdy gathering at a Mickey D's over his new $6 meal ... but he won't have to pay much more than that to get out of..
TMZ.com

Fortnite continues concert series with Anderson .Paak

 Fortnite will hold its next in-game concert Saturday, September 19th, with Anderson .Paak set to perform, Epic Games announced today. The show is the latest in..
The Verge

Marshmello Marshmello American electronic music producer and DJ

Demi Lovato and Marshmello release new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day [Video]

Demi Lovato and Marshmello release new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJ Marshmello to release a new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

24 Hours of VMA Prep With BTS [Video]

24 Hours of VMA Prep With BTS

The VMAs looked a little different this year, but K-pop supergroup BTS was on hand to inject some joy and spontaneity into the proceedings with a performance of their song "Dynamite." Director: Max..

Credit: VOGUE     Duration: 08:23Published
K-POP band BTS tops US Charts | Next dream: a Grammy | Oneindia News [Video]

K-POP band BTS tops US Charts | Next dream: a Grammy | Oneindia News

K-POP band BTS has reached a big milestone this year. It became the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The group’s first English-language song,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News

BTS lights up the 'Today Show' stage this morning (Sept. 10th), the feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens continues to heat up and 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week adds more new artists to the lineup.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

BTS is coming to Fortnite

BTS is coming to Fortnite Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today, Epic Games announced that K-pop...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch

Epic Games Announces 'Fortnite: Save the World' Will No Longer Be Playable on macOS

 Epic Games has announced that "Fortnite: Save the World" will no longer be playable on macOS, after Apple terminated ‌Epic Games‌' developer...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Find Fortnite Clan – A Directory of Top Fortnite Clans

 Are you looking for a Fortnite clan or team to join? Chances the answer is yes if you’ve found this article via a google search. Look no further, because now...
The Merkle


Tweets about this