Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Following the announcement of Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom, Fallout, and more — some of the biggest questions I saw bouncing around the internet were whether future Bethesda games would become Microsoft exclusives and whether previously announced PlayStation 5 exclusives Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo would remain so.
We now have a little more clarity there: Microsoft will honor the exclusivity commitments for Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, but other games will hit non-Xbox platforms on a “case-by-case basis,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer told Bloomberg.
