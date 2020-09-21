Microsoft will honor Bethesda’s PS5 exclusives, but future console releases will be ‘case-by-case’ Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Following the announcement of



We now have a little more clarity there: Microsoft will honor the exclusivity commitments for Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, but other games will hit non-Xbox platforms on a “case-by-case basis,” Xbox boss







To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the Following the announcement of Microsoft ’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax — owner of Doom , Fallout, and more — some of the biggest questions I saw bouncing around the internet were whether future Bethesda games would become Microsoft exclusives and whether previously announced PlayStation 5 exclusives Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo would remain so.We now have a little more clarity there: Microsoft will honor the exclusivity commitments for Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, but other games will hit non-Xbox platforms on a “case-by-case basis,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer told Bloomberg To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity... 👓 View full article

