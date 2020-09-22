The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

But if you’ve been waiting for the PS5’s new hardware as an excuse to dive back into Spider-Man’s virtual Manhattan, you unfortunately won’t be able to transfer your saves from the original game to the remastered version, Insomniac Games confirmed on Twitter. And because Sony hasn’t spelled out how PS4 saves will work on PS5 for any other game, we’re not sure if the Spider-Man situation is the exception or the rule.



