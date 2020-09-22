Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves

The Verge Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 savesImage: Sony

Insomniac Games’ hugely-successful 2018 hit Spider-Man is being remastered for PlayStation 5 with ray-tracing, faster loading, and support for the DualSense controller’s new haptic feedback. And better yet, it’ll be available on the PS5’s launch day as a pack-in with Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

But if you’ve been waiting for the PS5’s new hardware as an excuse to dive back into Spider-Man’s virtual Manhattan, you unfortunately won’t be able to transfer your saves from the original game to the remastered version, Insomniac Games confirmed on Twitter. And because Sony hasn’t spelled out how PS4 saves will work on PS5 for any other game, we’re not sure if the Spider-Man situation is the exception or the rule.

"Save game..."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up late

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on..
The Verge

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back Market

 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you’ve wanted to own one of these..
The Verge

PS5s will be available to preorder tomorrow at GameStop

 Let’s be honest: trying to preorder a PS5 has been anything but easy. That said, if you want to try to secure Sony’s next-gen console ahead of its November..
The Verge

PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony’s next consoles

 Image: Sony

Sony’s behemoth of a console promises an exciting next-gen future
The Verge

Insomniac Games American video game developer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Henry Cavill interview: Enola Holmes star appreciates fan support for Man of Steel [Video]

Henry Cavill interview: Enola Holmes star appreciates fan support for Man of Steel

Henry Cavill, who plays a refreshing new version of the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's new film, Enola Holmes, talks about putting his own spin on the fictional detective, looking forward to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:11Published
Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations [Video]

Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations

Well, that was surprising. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that did far better than we anticipated based on critical reception, box office numbers, and awards.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 26:03Published
Top 10 Biggest PS5 Showcase Announcements [Video]

Top 10 Biggest PS5 Showcase Announcements

We finally have prices and a release date for the PS5! For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest reveals from Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, which took place on September 16, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and Prices

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date and Prices As expected, Sony revealed the prices and release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, and it's hardly any surprise. Just like Microsoft's Xbox Series...
Softpedia Also reported by •9to5ToysThe VergeMashable

PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games

PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games It’s official: PlayStation 5 will not feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 games. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan...
WorldNews Also reported by •9to5Toys

Demon's Souls Is a PlayStation 5 Launch Title, Gameplay Footage Revealed

Demon's Souls Is a PlayStation 5 Launch Title, Gameplay Footage Revealed Sony announced yesterday the prices and release date for PlayStation 5, but not many launch titles. In fact, there are just three AAA titles developed by Sony...
Softpedia Also reported by •The VergeDNA9to5Toys

Tweets about this