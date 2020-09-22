|
The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Image: Sony
Insomniac Games’ hugely-successful 2018 hit Spider-Man is being remastered for PlayStation 5 with ray-tracing, faster loading, and support for the DualSense controller’s new haptic feedback. And better yet, it’ll be available on the PS5’s launch day as a pack-in with Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.
But if you’ve been waiting for the PS5’s new hardware as an excuse to dive back into Spider-Man’s virtual Manhattan, you unfortunately won’t be able to transfer your saves from the original game to the remastered version, Insomniac Games confirmed on Twitter. And because Sony hasn’t spelled out how PS4 saves will work on PS5 for any other game, we’re not sure if the Spider-Man situation is the exception or the rule.
"Save game..."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console
Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up latePhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on..
The Verge
Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back MarketSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you’ve wanted to own one of these..
The Verge
PS5s will be available to preorder tomorrow at GameStopLet’s be honest: trying to preorder a PS5 has been anything but easy. That said, if you want to try to secure Sony’s next-gen console ahead of its November..
The Verge
PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony’s next consolesImage: Sony
Sony’s behemoth of a console promises an exciting next-gen future
The Verge
Insomniac Games American video game developer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this