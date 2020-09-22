Global  
 

Microsoft Acquires ZeniMax and Its Studios, Including Bethesda and id Software

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Microsoft Acquires ZeniMax and Its Studios, Including Bethesda and id SoftwareOne of the most surprising moves in the gaming industry was announced earlier today when Microsoft confirmed that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. ZeniMax Media doesn't own just Bethesda Softworks, but a plethora of other important studios responsible for critically-acclaimed franchises. All these studios will belong to Microsoft once the deal is closed, including Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. The studios mentioned above are behind franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield, and many more. Since the deal is almost done, Microsoft announced plans to add Bethesda's popular games to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. “Gaming is the most expansive category in the entertainment industry, as people everywhere turn to gaming to connect, sociali...
