Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) was already a good buy at $700, considering it had the Galaxy S20’s high-end specs minus some RAM and a few other features. However, you can already find it cheaper, even though it just came out yesterday: it’s n... 👓 View full article

