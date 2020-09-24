Global  
 

One News Page

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off

engadget Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) was already a good buy at $700, considering it had the Galaxy S20’s high-end specs minus some RAM and a few other features. However, you can already find it cheaper, even though it just came out yesterday: it’s n...
 Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen, Snapdragon 865, triple camera array, 4500mAh battery, and includes 8GB of RAM and a microSD card slot.

