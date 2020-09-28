Save $350 on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone at $1,100 Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB Smartphone for *$1,099.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $1,450, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. For comparison, this is also just $1 more than the 128GB model. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s completed by a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion. As a #1 new release, over 190 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Then dive into our hands-on review for a closer. Find more details down below.



