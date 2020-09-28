Global  
 

Save $350 on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone at $1,100

9to5Toys Monday, 28 September 2020
Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB Smartphone for *$1,099.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $1,450, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. For comparison, this is also just $1 more than the 128GB model. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s completed by a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion. As a #1 new release, over 190 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Then dive into our hands-on review for a closer. Find more details down below.

8 essential S Pen tips for Galaxy Note 20

 Some of us just never got over our love of pens and pencils, and Samsung's latest Note 20 phones are here to scratch that itch. They cost a pretty penny...
PC World


