FCA Replay September 25, 2020



"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of September 25, 2020, include an employee-developed mobile app to learn about the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX,.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:56 Published 1 day ago

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement



Anushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her. The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31 Published 2 days ago